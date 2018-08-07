Photographer wins award for helping Doncaster couple create special wedding memories

A Doncaster photographer who has been credited with helping a family to create special memories has been rewarded for his work.

Nick Exley, a clinical photographer who has worked at the Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust , (DBTH), for 30 years, has been named as Star of the Month after giving some of his free time to attend and photograph a wedding on one of the hospital’s wards.

Nick received a call on a recent Sunday morning to ask if he was available to take photos at a wedding which was taking place that day on the Respiratory Unit for a young couple.

Although it was short notice and he was not working that day, Nick agreed to go to the hospital and captured some beautiful images of the bride and groom, and their family. Nick then spent time editing the photos to send to the family and also picked one out for printing.

Speaking about the newlyweds, Nick said: "They were a lovely family, and I’m really glad that I was able to help make their day special.

"There were many other staff helping that day as well and to set up such a fantastic experience in such a short time was incredible. I’m pretty sure that we only did what the majority of our staff would do though. I think it’s definitely part of the DBTH culture, to care for and help others in times of need."

Nick was given a certificate and £25 shopping voucher by Suzy Brain England OBE, Chair of the Board, in recognition of his kindness and hard work.

Adam Tingle, Acting Head of Communications and Engagement, who nominated Nick for the award, said: “Nick’s kind gesture and willingness to offer his time has meant that a family going through hard times now have some amazing photographs and memories that they can cherish for years to come.

"Nick always shows complete dedication to his role. He treats patients who come to see him for appointments with the utmost respect and dignity, and puts them at ease when they require sensitive photographs. He is a shining representative for DBTH and we are very lucky to have him.”

Any member of staff employed by the Trust, or any patient who has visited one of our sites, can nominate somebody who they think deserves recognition for a Star Award. Pllease email dbth.comms@nhs.net to nominate someone who you think deserves this award.