Services and parades have been held all over town, with wreath laying ceremonies and the traditonal two minute silence at 11am to honour the nation’s war dead.

This year saw the return of full scale tributes following last year’s events being scaled back due to coronavirus restrictions.

As usual, civic dignitaries and military veterans gathered at the War Memorial in Bennetthorpe for the service and wreath laying ceremony before the annual parade through town to Doncaster Minster for a service of remembrance.

Afghanistan war hero Ben Parkinson was also able to return to pay his respects.

And across town, villages and communities game together to pay their respects with a number of memorial events.

Photos: Marie Caley

1. Remembrance Sunday in Doncaster Civic dignataries paid their respects. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

2. Remembrance Sunday in Doncaster Doncaster fell silent at 11am. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

3. Remembrance Sunday in Doncaster Taking the salute on the steps of the Mansion House. Photo: JPImedia Photo Sales

4. Remembrance Sunday in Doncaster Numerous wreaths were laid at the war memorial. Photo: JPImedia Photo Sales