There was a carnival atmosphere as military personnel from the Army, Royal Air Force and Royal Navy marched through the streets, taking the salute from civic dignitaries on the steps of the Mansion House.

Scores of veterans – including Afghanistan war hero Ben Parkinson – were also in attendance for Saturday’s celebrations, which continued in Elmfield Park with military vehicles, entertainment, food and drink and fairground rides.

Armed Forces Day in Doncaster Military personnel march along Hall Gate.

Armed Forces Day in Doncaster Labour's parliamentary candidates showed their support at Armed Forces Day.

Armed Forces Day in Doncaster The event in Elmfield Park included a military village.