Petition set up to save Doncaster Market - and return it to its former glory

A call has gone out for market management firm Market Assets Management to be stripped of running the facility, with the petition saying the firm has “made no tangible improvement to the day to day running of the market.”

Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher has also taken aim at those in charge, saying: “It is clear to me that the market along with our city centre has been in decline under Mayor Ros Jones for some time now. Things aren’t improving.”

Late last year, MAM began restoration work on the iconic and historic Grade II listed Corn Exchange which will be restored to its former glory in a multi-million pound makeover which will see the building transformed.

A petition has been launched to 'save' Doncaster Market.

It will continue to be home to a variety of trading units, creative spaces, studios for artists, makers businesses and pop-up traders, supporting a wide range of business with customers able to browse, watch artisans at work and make purchases directly from skilled makers.

And in 2019, the Wool Market was transformed from a traditional market into a drinking, dining and lesiure venue, including bowling, arcade and darts games in a £7.6million transformation which has seen it become a popular night time and weekend leisure location.

But traders say the market has lost its “hustle and bustle” – and have accused MAM of ‘failing.’

Petition spokesman Lian Freeman said: “Doncaster Market was at the heart of Doncaster for many many years and attracted visitors from far and wide.

"Although it has seen many changes in recent years and has lost some of it's original hustle and bustle, the Council's decision to transfer management of the market to it's chosen company, Market Assets Management (MAM), looks set to wipe out the market once and for all.

“Since taking over in 2019 MAM have made no tangible improvement to the day to day running of the market, the maintenance and cleanliness, or the service received by traders.”

“This issue not only affects market traders, it affects all of Doncaster. The market has always been a jewel in our crown and is a major part of our heritage.

“Please support this cause by signing this petition to be presented to Doncaster Council demanding that MAM's failing contract is terminated and our Market returned to it's former glory.”

Earlier this year, Hayden Ferriby, Commercial Director at MAM said: “We are incredibly excited at the plans for the Corn Exchange as part of our ongoing work and commitment to increase and diversify what the award-winning Doncaster Market offers.

“Visitors want to visit unique destinations that give them an experience to remember and somewhere they want to visit again - these plans will not only help preserve an iconic building but ensure Doncaster Markets plays its role in building on Doncaster’s continued rejuvenation and recently awarded city status.”

