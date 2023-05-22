News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death

Person taken to hospital following Doncaster city centre crash between car and motorbike

A person has been taken to hospital after being injured in a collision between a car and motorbike in Doncaster city centre.

By Darren Burke
Published 22nd May 2023, 13:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 13:36 BST

Police were called at 6.55pm last night (Sunday May 22) following reports of a road traffic collision outside the railway station on Trafford Way.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “On arrival it was discovered that a car and a motorbike had been in collision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The passenger on the motorbike was taken to hospital with a suspected shoulder injury.”

Police were called to Trafford Way following a collision between a car and bike.Police were called to Trafford Way following a collision between a car and bike.
Police were called to Trafford Way following a collision between a car and bike.
Related topics:DoncasterPoliceTrafford WaySouth Yorkshire Police