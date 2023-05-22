Person taken to hospital following Doncaster city centre crash between car and motorbike
A person has been taken to hospital after being injured in a collision between a car and motorbike in Doncaster city centre.
By Darren Burke
Published 22nd May 2023, 13:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 13:36 BST
Police were called at 6.55pm last night (Sunday May 22) following reports of a road traffic collision outside the railway station on Trafford Way.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “On arrival it was discovered that a car and a motorbike had been in collision.
“The passenger on the motorbike was taken to hospital with a suspected shoulder injury.”