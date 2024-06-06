Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A person has been killed after being hit by a train between Doncaster and Leeds.

Emergency services were called following the tragedy yesterday afternoon.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “We were called to South Elmsall station at around 1.15pm yesterday (5 June) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Officers attended along with paramedics but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.