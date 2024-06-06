Person killed after being struck by train between Doncaster and Leeds
A person has been killed after being hit by a train between Doncaster and Leeds.
Emergency services were called following the tragedy yesterday afternoon.
A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “We were called to South Elmsall station at around 1.15pm yesterday (5 June) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
“Officers attended along with paramedics but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
