Person killed after being struck by train between Doncaster and Leeds

By Darren Burke
Published 6th Jun 2024, 09:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A person has been killed after being hit by a train between Doncaster and Leeds.

Emergency services were called following the tragedy yesterday afternoon.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “We were called to South Elmsall station at around 1.15pm yesterday (5 June) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Officers attended along with paramedics but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Related topics:DoncasterLeedsEmergency servicesBritish Transport PoliceSouth Elmsall

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.