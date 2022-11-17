News you can trust since 1925
Person in hospital and dog rescued after early morning house blaze in Doncaster

A person is in hospital and their dog taken to a vet following an early morning house blaze in Doncaster.

By Darren Burke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Nov 2022, 10:25am

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue crews were called at 6am to Sheppard Road in Balby.

Three fire crews attended the incident from Edlington and Doncaster.

A spokesman said: “One casualty and a dog were rescued The casualty went to hospital and the dog was taken to a vets.

Crews were called to the house in Balby this morning.

“The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.”

Crews left at 8am.

