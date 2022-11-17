Person in hospital and dog rescued after early morning house blaze in Doncaster

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue crews were called at 6am to Sheppard Road in Balby.

Three fire crews attended the incident from Edlington and Doncaster.

A spokesman said: “One casualty and a dog were rescued The casualty went to hospital and the dog was taken to a vets.

Crews were called to the house in Balby this morning.

“The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.”