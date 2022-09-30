News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Person in hospital after car ends up in ditch after Doncaster road smash

A person was taken to hospital following a serious Doncaster road collision which saw the air ambulance and numerous emergency services in attendance.

By Darren Burke
Friday, 30th September 2022, 4:01 pm
Updated Friday, 30th September 2022, 4:01 pm

Paramedics, police and fire crews were called to Crow Tree Bank between Hatfield and Sandtoft this morning following the collision involving two vehicles close to the junction with Low Levels Bank.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Three fire crews from Thorne, Doncaster and Adwick were called at 10.10am to a two car RTC with one car in a ditch. There was one casualty who went to hospital.

“We came away at 12:10pm.”

Emergency services at the scene at Crow Tree Bank, Doncaster. (Photo: Lesley Pickersgill).

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Photos from the crash site showed fire engines, police vehicles and paramedics all at the scene with recovery vehicles also in attendance near to a crossroads on the link road which leads into the Isle of Axholme.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police with details on 101.

DoncasterParamedicsSouth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue ServiceThorne