Person in hospital after car ends up in ditch after Doncaster road smash
A person was taken to hospital following a serious Doncaster road collision which saw the air ambulance and numerous emergency services in attendance.
Paramedics, police and fire crews were called to Crow Tree Bank between Hatfield and Sandtoft this morning following the collision involving two vehicles close to the junction with Low Levels Bank.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Three fire crews from Thorne, Doncaster and Adwick were called at 10.10am to a two car RTC with one car in a ditch. There was one casualty who went to hospital.
“We came away at 12:10pm.”
Photos from the crash site showed fire engines, police vehicles and paramedics all at the scene with recovery vehicles also in attendance near to a crossroads on the link road which leads into the Isle of Axholme.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police with details on 101.