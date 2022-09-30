Person in hospital after car ends up in ditch after Doncaster road smash

Paramedics, police and fire crews were called to Crow Tree Bank between Hatfield and Sandtoft this morning following the collision involving two vehicles close to the junction with Low Levels Bank.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Three fire crews from Thorne, Doncaster and Adwick were called at 10.10am to a two car RTC with one car in a ditch. There was one casualty who went to hospital.

“We came away at 12:10pm.”

Emergency services at the scene at Crow Tree Bank, Doncaster. (Photo: Lesley Pickersgill).

Photos from the crash site showed fire engines, police vehicles and paramedics all at the scene with recovery vehicles also in attendance near to a crossroads on the link road which leads into the Isle of Axholme.