Person held as man suffers life-threatening injuries in "unexplained" Doncaster incident
Officers were called to a property in Dr Anderson Avenue, Stainforth last night, with paramedics and the air ambulance also reported at the scene.
Police spent last night and into this morning at the scene, with neighbours reporting officers carrying out a search of the street as well as conducting door to door enquiries.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Yesterday (Monday 6 May) at 6.10pm, it was reported to us by the ambulance service that a 62-year-old man had sustained life-threatening injuries on Dr Anderson Avenue in Doncaster.
“Our officers attended and a scene is currently in place.
"An investigation has been launched to determine how the man obtained his injuries, which are currently being treated as unexplained.
"One arrest has been made in connection with the investigation. Enquiries remain ongoing.”
Neighbours have reported seeing forensics officers at the scene throughout the day and one said a door at a house in the street was covered in blood.
They added: “Two ambulances turned up, they called for the air ambulance as well and they were working on him in the street.
“They have been taking swabs and stuff late last night and were still there at 6am this morning.”
Anyone with details about the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.
Alternatively, you can contact UK independent charity CrimeStoppers through their UK call centre on 0800 555 111.
