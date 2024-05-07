Person held as man suffers life-threatening injuries in "unexplained" Doncaster incident

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers were called to a property in Dr Anderson Avenue, Stainforth last night, with paramedics and the air ambulance also reported at the scene.

Police spent last night and into this morning at the scene, with neighbours reporting officers carrying out a search of the street as well as conducting door to door enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Yesterday (Monday 6 May) at 6.10pm, it was reported to us by the ambulance service that a 62-year-old man had sustained life-threatening injuries on Dr Anderson Avenue in Doncaster.

Police and paramedics were called to Dr Anderson Avenue in Stainforth and spent last evening and into today at the scene.

“Our officers attended and a scene is currently in place.

"An investigation has been launched to determine how the man obtained his injuries, which are currently being treated as unexplained.

"One arrest has been made in connection with the investigation. Enquiries remain ongoing.”

Neighbours have reported seeing forensics officers at the scene throughout the day and one said a door at a house in the street was covered in blood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: “Two ambulances turned up, they called for the air ambulance as well and they were working on him in the street.

“They have been taking swabs and stuff late last night and were still there at 6am this morning.”

Anyone with details about the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.