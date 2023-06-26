Person dies in Doncaster lane as emergency services scrambled to the scene
A person has died following an incident in a Doncaster lane which saw police, ambulance, fire crews and the air ambulance all in attendance.
By Darren Burke
Published 26th Jun 2023, 11:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 11:35 BST
Emergency services were called to Scawsby Lane, Scawsby yesterday afternoon, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed.
Officers attended around 2.55pm, not far from Ridgewood School and the A635 Barnsley Road.
Eyewitnesses reported numerous police, ambulances, fire crews and the air ambulance at the scene.
However, the spokesman said the death was non suspicious with no further details being released.
