Person cut free from wreckage following two car smash on busy Doncaster road

A person had to be cut free by fire crews following a serious road smash in Doncaster.

By Darren Burke
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 10:28am

Three fire crews from Doncaster and Edlington stations were called out to the two car collision in Bentley last night.

Police and paramedics were also called to the incident which took place at around 7:35pm on High Street.

A SYFR spokesman said: “One person was extricated from a vehicle by firefighters. Crews left the scene at 8:20pm.”

Fire crews were called to the collision in Bentley last night.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details.

DoncasterPoliceEdlingtonSouth Yorkshire Police