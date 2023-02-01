Person cut free from wreckage following two car smash on busy Doncaster road

Three fire crews from Doncaster and Edlington stations were called out to the two car collision in Bentley last night.

Police and paramedics were also called to the incident which took place at around 7:35pm on High Street.

A SYFR spokesman said: “One person was extricated from a vehicle by firefighters. Crews left the scene at 8:20pm.”

Fire crews were called to the collision in Bentley last night.