Person brought to safety after emergency services called to Doncaster bridge
A person was brought to safety after emergency services were called to a Doncaster city centre bridge.
By Darren Burke
Published 19th Jul 2023, 16:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 16:29 BST
Police and ambulances were called to St George’s Bridge at around 10pm on Monday after worried members of the public raised the alarm.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called at around 9.50pm on Monday 17 July to the St George’s Bridge area of Doncaster, following reports of concern for the safety of an individual.
“The individual was located and brought to safety.”