Peregrine falcon flies again after being shot and left for dead at Doncaster school

The juvenile bird of prey was found with life-threatening injuries in the grounds of an infant school before Christmas.

The bird suffered shotgun injuries and received expert care at the Ryedale Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre before being released back into the wild.

The RSPB and South Yorkshire Police are investigating the incident and have appealed for anyone with any information to urgently come forward.

The peregrine falcon was blasted out of the sky in Doncaster.

An RSPB spokesman warned: “Anyone found guilty of raptor persecution offences could face up to six months in prison and/or a £5000 fine.”

On 11 December, the injured bird was found on a school playing field at Littlemoor Infant Academy in Askern – a school which backs on to open countryside.

The bird was taken to a rehabilitation centre, where it received expert veterinary care.

X-rays revealed that the bird had two shotgun pellets embedded in its leg and a dislocated coracoid bone, which prevented it from flying. The location of the pellets and the nature of the injuries sustained suggest that the bird was probably flying when it was shot.

Peregrine falcons are the fastest animal on the planet, capable of speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. Pairs will nest on coastal cliff-edges, in quarries and in urban areas on buildings and industrial sites.

Although fully protected and recovering across the UK, illegal persecution is impacting peregrine numbers.

In the UK, the RSPB has recorded 173 incidents of peregrine persecution over the last 20 years, with a minimum of 195 peregrines either dying or sustaining injuries as a result of these criminal activities.

In the last five years alone, 29 peregrines have been illegally persecuted in England with almost a quarter of these incidents taking place in Yorkshire.

Data shows that nationally a significant proportion of raptor persecution incidents are linked to land managed for gamebird shooting.

Having suffered injuries which prevented sustained flight, the peregrine was taken to Ryedale Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre in North Malton, where it received expert care with the support of Battle Flatts Veterinary Clinic.

After a month of rehabilitative care the Peregrine was released back into the wild on 13 January.

Jean Thorpe of Ryedale Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre said: “When a bird has suffered in this way it’s difficult to know if they’ll survive.

"The stress alone can be too much for them, and rehabilitation can be really challenging.

"We were lucky with this one.

"It’s a real privilege to have the opportunity to encounter one of these incredible birds but I just wish it was under different circumstances.

"This isn’t the first shot peregrine I’ve had to care for, and I doubt it will be the last. These crimes are happening right under our noses, it’s unforgivable.”

Mark Naguib of Battle Flatts Vets said: “I strongly suspect that this bird was flying when it was shot, given the location of the pellets and the types of injuries sustained.

"Being shot in the leg would not cause it to crash instantly – it would do so due to pain, shock or disorientation and it could have flown for a distance prior to crashing and sustaining the injury to the shoulder region, rendering it unable to fly.”

Mark Thomas, Head of RSPB Investigations said: “The idea of the world’s fastest bird, laying critically wounded in an infant school in Doncaster because someone shot it with a shotgun is appalling. We urge anyone with any information to come forward in strict confidence.”

Inspector Peter Heginbotham, South Yorkshire Police Wildlife and Rural Crime Team said: “To know that a protected Peregrine Falcon has been intentionally shot with a shotgun and found in Doncaster is extremely concerning, but unfortunately not unique. Sadly, Peregrine Falcons are still being shot, trapped and poisoned in Northern England.

“We will thoroughly investigate this crime and would encourage anyone who can assist us with our investigation to please come forward and help us tackle and prevent these crimes from happening.”