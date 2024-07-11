Peppa Pig "fraudster" collecting for Cancer Research chased off Doncaster estate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman dressed as children’s TV favourite Peppa Pig was chased off a Doncaster estate by angry locals after being accused of being a “fraudster.”

The woman, who was sporting a fancy dress costume resembling the children’s cartoon character, was hounded out of Doncaster’s Clay Lane Estate after concerned residents contacted both Action Fraud and Cancer Research, who the woman claimed to be collecting for.

It is understood the woman and accomplices have been spotted at a number of locations across Doncaster in recent days, carrying a blue bucket emblazoned with Cancer Research branding.

One upset resident said: “I’ve reported it to Cancer Research and Action Fraud.

The woman was hounded out of Clay Lane over accusations of fraud.

“It was around 6pm yesterday - me and my friend chased them down the street.

"Peppa couldn't escape and couldn't answer any of my questions, so my friend told them to do one and not come back - it's disgusting

“Cancer Research don't know them.”

Another post about the incident said: “Fraudster Peppa Pig, walking around asking for donations for Cancer Research. Her and another woman in a blue Cancer Research top – on asking for accreditation they don’t have any. Upon ringing the number on the bucket, this has been confirmed as fraud.”

While Action Fraud does not have investigative powers, it is the UK’s national reporting centre for fraud and cyber crime and its reports are sent to the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau (NFIB) which is run by the City of London Police, the national lead force for fraud for consideration for prosecution.

A spokesperson for Cancer Research said: “The charity relies on the generosity of supporters and volunteers to continue its life-saving research into the causes and treatment of cancer and it’s vital that members of the public have trust in those who raise money on our behalf.

“We ask anyone wishing to fundraise for Cancer Research UK to register through our website so that we can offer whatever support they might need, such as official collecting goblets and letters of authority."

Anyone with concerns about fundraising activity being undertaken for Cancer Research UK should email [email protected] or phone 0300 123 1022.