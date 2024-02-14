YWCA Yorkshire hunts Doncaster volunteers to support local women, children and families

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The organisation has a comprehensive volunteering scheme and an 18-strong volunteer team currently supporting communities across Sheffield, Rotherham and Doncaster.

YWCA Yorkshire is appealing to local people, community groups and regional media to help spread the word about current volunteering opportunities this February.

The charity has ambitious plans to grow the volunteering team and do more to support women, children and families locally.

The YWCA is looking for new volunteers in Doncaster.

Specifically, the charity is in search of amazing people interested in handyperson, housekeeper, administrator and befriender volunteer roles.

Sue Touhey has been volunteering with the charity for eight years.

Sue said: “When I retired, I felt I still had something to give, and I missed the daily interactions that used to happen in the workplace.

"Volunteering has helped me connect with my local community and the staff team at YWCA Yorkshire. It is great for my mental health and general wellbeing.”

Kayleigh Wilson has been volunteering with YWCA Yorkshire for 18 months in various roles including administrator and befriender.

Kayleigh said: “My long-term aim is to be employed as a project worker, supporting other women.

"As a volunteer with YWCA Yorkshire, I’ve been able to build the experience, confidence and qualifications I’ll need to take that next step. It’s really opened my eyes to the potential job opportunities in the third sector, and I’ve been able to progress at a pace that works for me and my family.”

YWCA Yorkshire HR Manager, Diane Offers, said: "The people we support through YWCA Yorkshire may be homeless or in a housing crisis. They may be in financial and relationship difficulties and could be experiencing poor mental health.

“Our specialist staff team offer a safe place to call home, support to leave and recover from a violent partner and compassion, understanding and expert training through early years parenting, relationship breakdowns and poor mental health.

“We couldn't do this vital work without the support of volunteers. We're launching a campaign asking you to please help us spread the love and the word about volunteering opportunities at YWCA Yorkshire.”

YWCA Yorkshire support more than 250 women, children and families to build better futures in Doncaster, Sheffield and Rotherham. The charity works with people through three housing projects and out in the community.

In Sheffield the focus is supporting young, homeless, single women and their children. In Rotherham and Doncaster, the support extends to a wider range of families

raising children.

The people referred to YWCA Yorkshire often don't have the security or comfort of family to help them in times of crisis. The charity prioritises vulnerable people in those critical early years of a child’s life, supporting people who care for a child to access professionals, build networks and lay down the foundations for better futures.

Follow YWCA Yorkshire on LinkedIn, X and Facebook; to join the #YWCAYorkshireVolunteer conversation and help share opportunities.