Yungblud wants to play Doncaster's Eco Power Stadium with Jeremy Clarkson and Louis Tomlinson

Doncaster rock star Yungblud has said his “biggest dream” is to play the city’s Eco Power Stadium – with support from fellow homegrown stars Louis Tomlinson and Jeremy Clarkson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The music star, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, recently headlined the second incarnation of his Bludfest festival in Milton Keynes and is riding high on the back of his third consecutive number one album Idols.

But in an interview, he says he’d love to perform at the home of Doncaster Rovers – as a tribute to his late grandad Rick Harrison, who formerly ran Doncaster’s Music Ground guitar shop.

He said: “I would love to one day perform at a stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster rocker Yungblud says it would be his "biggest dream" to appear at Doncaster's Eco Power Stadium alongside Louis Tomlinson and Jeremy Clarkson.

“I lost my grandad two years ago and he’d take me to the stadium in Doncaster as a kid to watch the football.

“My biggest dream is to perform at the stadium in Donny. Invite Jeremy Clarkson and Louis Tomlinson. Get three Donny lads together and light up the stadium.”

It comes as the singer also prepares to release a new feature-length documentary in cinemas next month.

Ahead of releasing Idols and before anyone had heard a note, Yungblud and his touring family travelled to Berlin, where he would perform and record these brand new songs live for the very first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the legendary Hansa Studios building – where David Bowie wrote and recorded ‘Heroes’ and U2 created ‘One’ – Yungblud recorded 12 brand new performances from the album.

Described as “a personal journey of change, confidence and rock-and-roll chaos,” Yungblud: Are You Ready Boy? is “a revealing and uncompromising documentary about a generational artist finding his own voice.”

The Paul Dugdale-directed film will hit cinemas worldwide on August 20 and 24.

He said: “I wanted to make a film that truly documents where we are right now, at this moment, around the release of my most ambitious album to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Berlin has always radiated complete, unfiltered truth. Every time I’ve visited Hansa Studios, it’s just f***ing iconic.

“You can feel the history in Hansa; it’s in the silence between takes, the ceiling looming over you. You’re standing in the shadows of all these legends and asking yourself, ‘Who the f*** am I? And what am I gonna leave behind?’”

“When we made this film, it was in that special twilight zone between the record being finished and people hearing it for the first time,” adds Paul.

“I always think of that moment before a release as such a unique time for an artist and it’s an extraordinary period to document because we can enter into it without any external noise or pre-conception.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It allowed us to make something unaffected by the outside world, and there’s a really pleasing purity about that. We got to live in a moment with Dom, free of any external opinion and start a relationship from a totally blank canvas.

“The opportunity to capture Yungblud at such a turbulent but rewarding moment of change, was an absolute privilege. Dom gave himself completely to the filmmaking process and I feel so proud of what we achieved together.”

Tickets go on sale from July 17.