Yungblud vows to spend more time in Doncaster in 2023, eating fish and chips

Doncaster rocker Yungblud has revealed his New Year Resolution for 2023 – to spend more time in his home city eating fish and chips.

By Darren Burke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 1:25pm

The singer, who has just enjoyed a stellar year with headline sets at festivals across the globe, sell out tours and a number one album, says he is determined to get back to his family and his home city as much as he can in the coming 12 months.

Asked by The Sun about his resolution, the singer, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, said: "Mine is to get back to Doncaster as often as I can. I love Donny

"I love my local chip shop. I really miss it. I travel all over the world but I miss my fish and chips.

Yungblud wants to spend more time in Doncaster in 2023 eating fish and chips.
"I pack my suitcase with chocolate hobnobs, Wotsits and Yorkshire tea.

"I live off Wotsit sandwiches when I'm wide-awake jetlagged somewhere.”

The singer will head out on a huge UK tour later this year.