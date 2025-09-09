Yungblud under fire from The Darkness guitarist over Ozzy Osbourne tribute

Doncaster rock sensation Yungblud has come under fire for his tribute to music legend Ozzy Osbourne, with The Darkness guitarist Dan Hawkins describing him and fellow perfomers Aerosmith as “a bunch of bell****” and “s***”

The attack came after the Doncaster singer – whose real name is Dominic Harrison – paid tribute to his idol at the MTV Video Music Awards.

He joined forces with Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, and Extreme’s Nuno Bettencourt to cover Osbourne’s solo classics ‘Crazy Train’ and ‘Mama, I’m Coming Home’, as well as Black Sabbath‘s ‘Changes’ at the ceremony.

Yungblud also performed his Osbourne-approved version of the latter track at Black Sabbath’s final-ever show in July, along with Bettencourt and others.

But the performance failed to impress Dan Hawkins – the younger brother of The Darkness frontman Justin – who shared a brief clip of the tribute.

He wrote: “Another nail in the coffin of rock n roll, cynical, nauseating and more importantly; sh**”

He added: “Makes me sick how people jump on this sh** to further their own careers. #whatabunchofc****.”

Hawkins received some backlash in the comments section, with one follower writing: “I don’t understand what p***** you off here. All of these dudes performed with and for Ozzy at his Back To The Beginning concert and are friends of his.

"The VMAs wanted to honour Ozzy and his legacy! I love you, dude, but I don’t get it!”

Others, meanwhile, agreed with Hawkins. “Spot on Dan. This was the least rock n roll thing I’ve ever seen.

Elsewhere, a follower hit out at Yungblud’s “absolutely fake contrived emotion” and “hugely privileged beginning that most people trying to get into the arts do not have”.

Replying to the latter, an Instagram user countered: “Gotta disagree with you there bud. You can be reasonably well off and troubled at the same time.”

Ahead of the appearance, Yungblud said: “I’ll try my best to do you proud Oz. Tune in from up there. I love you forever.”

Shortly after Osbourne’s passing on July 22, Yungblud vowed to play his ‘Changes’ cover “every night for the rest of my life”. More recently, he looked back on the best advice the late icon ever gave him.

Speaking to NME last month, Yungblud said: “Ozzy was always my north star. Ozzy Osborne and David Bowie meant everything to me. Ozzy was a character in my life who was a reflection of everything I went through.

“I was always a bit over the top. I was always seen to be a bit crazy. I was always seen to be a bit loud, but when some people saw that as a negative, Ozzy would provide me with the hope that there was an avenue for someone like me in the world.”

He went on to say that Osbourne’s death was “still raw”, adding: “It’s been a very weird couple of weeks. But losing someone I admired and got to know really made me think about the idea of legacy and connection with people. All that matters is the connection with them.”

When backstage at the ‘Back To The Beginning’ event in Birmingham, Yungblud gifted Osbourne a custom-made gold cross.

When filming the music video for Yungblud’s ‘The Funeral’ – in which he cameos alongside his wife, Sharon – the Black Sabbath legend gave the Doncaster artist a cross and said: “I hope this brings you luck”.