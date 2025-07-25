Yungblud says he will honour Ozzy Osbourne 'every night' following idol's death

Doncaster rock sensation Yungblud says he will honour his idol Ozzy Osbourne “every night for the rest of his life” following the star’s death – and admitted he is struggling to cope with the musician’s passing.

Tributes have been pouring in following the Black Sabbath frontman’s death earlier this week at the age of 76.

And Doncaster rock star Yungblud, who performed a cover of the band’s Changes at the singer’s farewell Back To The Beginning concert at Villa Park in front of 40,000 fans just two weeks ago and who also exchanged jewellery with Ozzy, has paid another touching tribute to his hero.

He wrote: “I'm trying to compute the last couple days and honestly I'm absolutely f***ing shattered.

“You have been my North Star for everything for as long as I can remember from when I was misunderstood as a child to the way people thought I was just a little "too much" or "strange" in my life and career.

“I owe so much to you, your wife and your family - you all gave me a road to run down and supported me when people would turn their nose up.

“You loved life so much and you adored music. It was your smile man. You taught me it was beautiful to be out of the box.

“I promise you with all my heart I will try my best and make it my life's journey to keep the sprit that you started and what you have taught me alive. I will give it my best shot.

“To sing this song for you at an event surrounded by legends inspired by you to a crowd that loved you was truly my life's greatest honour and I vow to play this song every night for the rest of my life.

“You're my hero in every regard. I hope you're up there avin a drink with Randy (Rhoads) (Osbourne’s guitarist, who died in 1982).

“For the prince of darkness you sure brought all the light to the world. I love you Ozzy.”

Shortly after Osbourne’s death was announced he wrote: “I didn't think you would leave so soon.

“The last time we met you were so full of life and your laugh filled up the room.

"But as it is written with legends, they seem to know the things that we don't.

"I will never forget you - you will be in every single note I sing and with me every single time I walk on stage.

"Your cross around my neck is the most precious thing I own. You asked me once if there was anything you could do for me and as I said then and as I will say now for all of us the music was enough.

"You took us on your adventure - an adventure that started it all.

"I am truly heartbroken. You were the greatest of all time.”

Ahead of the Back To The Beginning concert, the pair swapped items of jewellery in an emotional video.

Speaking about the significance of the moment, Yungblud said: "Back in 2022 on the video shoot for ‘The Funeral’, Ozzy gave me his gold cross and said 'I hope this brings you luck'.

“I thought, on this monumental moment for him and Sabbath, it was time for me to return the favour and let him know what he and the band means to me."

Following the concert, the Doncaster singer, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, released a live version of the band’s 1972 track, with all proceeds going to charity.

Delivered in front of over 40,000 fans at the band’s home stadium, the performance served as part of a moving send-off for a group widely regarded as a seminal force in rock.

Yungblud announced that all proceeds from the song will be donated to Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorns Children’s Hospice.

Speaking about the single, Yungblud said, “This was hands down the biggest moment of my entire life. I got to stand on stage and honour one of my heroes, and the fact that it has touched so many is truly overwhelming.”

He added, “The best part about this release is that we can take such a monumental moment, immortalise it on tape, release it and donate all the money to such important causes in Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorns Children’s Hospice.

"This is what rock and roll is about. Stream it, buy it, addit to your playlist - let's raise some f*cking money.”

You can watch the video of the pair’s meeting HERE (Warning: contains strong language)