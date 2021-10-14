Yungblud reveals he requested gender neutral toilets for Doncaster gig and UK tour
Doncaster rocker Yungblud has revealed that he asked for gender neutral facilities at all date on his current UK tour, including a date in his home town last weekend.
The singer, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, is currrently crossing the UK on his Life on Mars tour.
Taking to Twitter ahead of his sold-out show at Newcastle’s O2 Academy on Tuesday, Yungblud posted a video in which he told fans: “It was really important to me that there would be gender-neutral facilities on this tour.”
He went on to address the difficulties faced by non-binary people at gigs, adding: “So that’s happening.”
Harrison, however, claimed that the O2 Academy in Newcastle “don’t want to comply” with the proposed move. “What the f***?” he said.
Yungblud is then seen unveiling a sign reading “Gender Neutral Toilets”, telling fans that he was now “so excited to be in Newcastle”. He concluded: “If the council have got a f***ing problem with it, talk to me.”
The caption of the video read: “I WILL TRY MY BEST THAT EVERY YB SHOW TILL THE END OF TIME HAS GENDER NEUTRAL FACILITIES!”
The Doncaster singer peformed a blistering show at The Dome on Saturday night, performing songs from his debut album 21st Century Liability and latest album, Weird!
Born and brought up in Doncaster, the 24-year-old played both Reading and Leeds Festivals this summer and headlined Manchester Pride.
Before his Doncaster gig, he stunned shoppers in the town centre by stopping to chat to celebrity busker Alfie Sheard and posed for selfies with fans.