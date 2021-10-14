Yungblud reveals he requested gender neutral toilets for Doncaster gig and UK tour

Yungblud performed a sell out show at Doncaster Dome. (Photo: Robin Burns).

The singer, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, is currrently crossing the UK on his Life on Mars tour.

Taking to Twitter ahead of his sold-out show at Newcastle’s O2 Academy on Tuesday, Yungblud posted a video in which he told fans: “It was really important to me that there would be gender-neutral facilities on this tour.”

He went on to address the difficulties faced by non-binary people at gigs, adding: “So that’s happening.”

Harrison, however, claimed that the O2 Academy in Newcastle “don’t want to comply” with the proposed move. “What the f***?” he said.

Yungblud is then seen unveiling a sign reading “Gender Neutral Toilets”, telling fans that he was now “so excited to be in Newcastle”. He concluded: “If the council have got a f***ing problem with it, talk to me.”

The caption of the video read: ​“I WILL TRY MY BEST THAT EVERY YB SHOW TILL THE END OF TIME HAS GENDER NEUTRAL FACILITIES!”

The Doncaster singer peformed a blistering show at The Dome on Saturday night, performing songs from his debut album 21st Century Liability and latest album, Weird!

Born and brought up in Doncaster, the 24-year-old played both Reading and Leeds Festivals this summer and headlined Manchester Pride.