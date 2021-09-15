YouTube star builds new tea bar for Doncaster football club hit by arson attack

Vikkie Lee, The Carpenter's Daughter, has built a new tea shed for Armthorpe Wolves football club.

Doncaster DIY YouTuber Vikkie Lee, who bills herself as The Carpenter’s Daughter, stepped in to help Armthorpe Wolves after hearing how the club had been hit by a number of incidents of theft and vandalism during lockdown.

Vikkie spent hours working on the shed which has now been installed at the club’s base at Shaw Wood School in Armthorpe.

Originally from Armthorpe herself but now based in Hatfield, she comes from the family that owns G&L Richmond’s timberyard in the village.

She said: “My dad told me his brother in the US had seen their appeal for funding online to replace equipment and storage.

“My uncle has funded the tea shed they require for matches and which I’ve been building at my dad’s woodyard.”

"I’m really, really proud of it.”

Earlier this year, Wolves launched a £5,000 fundring appeal to secure its future after a number of attacks put the club in jeopardy.

Equipment was stolen and smashed and a storage hut broken into and ransacked.

Chairman Tony Walton said: "It is heart breaking. First time was goals on the field, then equipment stolen, then hut broken into and ransacked and beyond repair now goals have been thrown over the fence and deliberately destroyed.

“We are volunteers. We do this for the children in our community to ensure they have somewhere safe and fun to play football.”