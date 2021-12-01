"You're on the naughty list:" Doncaster shop's swipe as thief steals Santa ornament
Staff at a Doncaster shop have told a thief ‘you’re on the naughty list’ after an ornamental Santa decoration was swiped.
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 8:39 am
The decoration was taken from outside Lockwoods Florists in Thorne – and staff have pleaded for its return.
Sharing the appeal, a spokesman said: “To whoever stole Father Christmas from outside our shop at the weekend, just remember: ‘He knows if you’ve been bad or good’ – and you’re now officially on the naughty list.”
Anyone with information can contact 01405 813729.