"You're an absolute disgrace" - Doncaster MP Nick Fletcher voices disgust at flytipper
The rubbish was dumped on Bawtry Road near to Lindholme Prison and Mr Fletcher has reported the issue to Doncaster Council.
He said on Twitter: “They've said they'll come and clear it up, but it's an absolute disgrace.
"Now we have put extra powers to, and it's a fixed penalty fine that was £400 is now £1,000 and they can prosecute people and send them to jail, which is exactly what they need.
“So if you've left this, you're a disgrace. It's absolutely terrible. It needs to stop.
“I hope we catch you. I hope you have to pay the £1,000 fine and I hope you end up in jail.”
If you see any incidents of flytipping in the city they can be reported to Doncaster Council via the website https://www.doncaster.gov.uk/services/environmental/fly-tipping or telephone 01302 736000.