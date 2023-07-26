"You're an absolute disgrace" - Doncaster MP Nick Fletcher voices disgust at flytipper

The rubbish was dumped on Bawtry Road near to Lindholme Prison and Mr Fletcher has reported the issue to Doncaster Council.

He said on Twitter: “They've said they'll come and clear it up, but it's an absolute disgrace.

"Now we have put extra powers to, and it's a fixed penalty fine that was £400 is now £1,000 and they can prosecute people and send them to jail, which is exactly what they need.

MP Nick Fletcher and the flytipping

“So if you've left this, you're a disgrace. It's absolutely terrible. It needs to stop.

“I hope we catch you. I hope you have to pay the £1,000 fine and I hope you end up in jail.”