News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

"You're an absolute disgrace" - Doncaster MP Nick Fletcher voices disgust at flytipper

Doncaster MP Nick Fletcher has voiced his disgust after spotting flytipping in the Finningley ward this month.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 26th Jul 2023, 12:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 12:41 BST

The rubbish was dumped on Bawtry Road near to Lindholme Prison and Mr Fletcher has reported the issue to Doncaster Council.

He said on Twitter: “They've said they'll come and clear it up, but it's an absolute disgrace.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Now we have put extra powers to, and it's a fixed penalty fine that was £400 is now £1,000 and they can prosecute people and send them to jail, which is exactly what they need.

MP Nick Fletcher and the flytippingMP Nick Fletcher and the flytipping
MP Nick Fletcher and the flytipping
Most Popular

“So if you've left this, you're a disgrace. It's absolutely terrible. It needs to stop.

“I hope we catch you. I hope you have to pay the £1,000 fine and I hope you end up in jail.”

If you see any incidents of flytipping in the city they can be reported to Doncaster Council via the website https://www.doncaster.gov.uk/services/environmental/fly-tipping or telephone 01302 736000.

Related topics:Nick FletcherDoncasterDoncaster CouncilTwitter