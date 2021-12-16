"You're all morons!" Driver launches epic attack on parking 'craziness' at Doncaster school

In an epic Facebook rant, the motorist tore into mums and dads of pupils at Thorne’s Trinity Academy – and pulled no punches, laying into drivers blocking the road and suggesting that parents are teaching their own children to become ‘morons.’

And he signed off the attack with the stinging line: “Grow some f****** brains before someone is killed – MORONS!!!!”

The post described the ‘enlightening’ situation outside the school and began: “Just drove past Trinity this morning on way to work.

Thorne's Trinity Academy.

"Never done it before so I’ll take the events as normal.

“It was gridlock because of the sheer volume of people driving into the school and parking on the road outside. No one moving in either direction because of car after car trying to get down a one car width road. But I waited.

"Then five or six cars think ‘I’ll drive down the wrong side of the road to the school gates, past the waiting traffic because my kids will be late, only to be met head on by people pulling out of the gate and left with nowhere to go because these idiots have now just blocked the only route.

“Then three more idiots decide they have waited long enough so do a U-turn in the road, only to then realise that it’s now blocked both ways and their car is now sideways on the road with nowhere to go.

“Then a guy in a huge Jeep decides he does have somewhere to go - and continues to mount the pathway outside Trinity and drive down that in a fit of rage for 100 metres at about 30 mph, outside a school FFS.

"The people stuck sideways are now raging at the people on the wrong side of the road and the people on the wrong side of the road are raging at people that won’t let them in.

“All the while, the kids are still sat in the car literally 50 metres from the school waiting to be dropped at the door.

“So here’s a a controversial message to every single parent that drops their child off right to the door at Trinity. You’re a moron!

“Every one of you – no exceptions - none.

“There is zero excuse to cause that kind of craziness every day to drop off a Trinity age school kid at the door.

"Drop them off half a mile away and let them walk – all you’re teaching them is to be a moron like you.