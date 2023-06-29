Youngsters team up for weekend of community projects to boost Doncaster

The event, organised by Doncaster Youth Hub under the name Doncaster Hope, saw children take part in a wide variety of events.

Spokesperson Rachel Ridler said more than 40 children took part, adding: “They have joined together for social action projects across the city to show the love of God.

"From free car washes, to gardening and DIY to litter picking, they have been making a big difference and doing something positive.”