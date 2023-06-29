News you can trust since 1925
Youngsters team up for weekend of community projects to boost Doncaster

Scores of youngsters teamed up for a weekend of community projects in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 29th Jun 2023, 15:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 15:54 BST

The event, organised by Doncaster Youth Hub under the name Doncaster Hope, saw children take part in a wide variety of events.

Spokesperson Rachel Ridler said more than 40 children took part, adding: “They have joined together for social action projects across the city to show the love of God.

"From free car washes, to gardening and DIY to litter picking, they have been making a big difference and doing something positive.”

Children teamed up to take part in the Hope Doncaster project.Children teamed up to take part in the Hope Doncaster project.
Children teamed up to take part in the Hope Doncaster project.
