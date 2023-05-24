News you can trust since 1925
Youngsters enjoy clowns, strongman and much more as fundraising circus visits Doncaster school

Youngsters at a Doncaster school were treated to a thrilling show of big top thrills and spills when a fundraising circus dropped in.
By Darren Burke
Published 24th May 2023, 15:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 15:36 BST

Members of the National Festival Circus dropped into Travis St Lawrence School in Cuckoo Lane, Hatfield to give pupils a treat.

Spokesperson Emily Maxfield said: “Around 360 adults and children enjoyed a traditional circus including clowns, a strongman, a contortionist, dancers, plate spinning and juggling acts, a giant human slinky and a giant dancing panda!

The event was organised by the Friends Of Travis group and raised over £1,000 for the school which will be used towards new equipment, trips, and treats for the children who attend the school.

National Festival Circus dropped in at a Doncaster school to the delight of pupils.
She added: “We also had a hot food van and ice cream van who came along.

"The event was opened by our new mayor of Hatfield Mr Lee Pitcher who is also our chair of governors at the school.”

