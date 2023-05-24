Youngsters enjoy clowns, strongman and much more as fundraising circus visits Doncaster school

Members of the National Festival Circus dropped into Travis St Lawrence School in Cuckoo Lane, Hatfield to give pupils a treat.

Spokesperson Emily Maxfield said: “Around 360 adults and children enjoyed a traditional circus including clowns, a strongman, a contortionist, dancers, plate spinning and juggling acts, a giant human slinky and a giant dancing panda!

The event was organised by the Friends Of Travis group and raised over £1,000 for the school which will be used towards new equipment, trips, and treats for the children who attend the school.

She added: “We also had a hot food van and ice cream van who came along.