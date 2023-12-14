Youngster with rare syndrome given special treat by Doncaster police on birthday

A youngster with a rare genetic disorder saw his dreams come true when he was given a special treat on his birthday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Marshall, who loves all things police related, was treated to a sit inside a real police car, met officers and even donned hi-viz fo his trip to Doncaster’s Colonnades House.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Marshall turned six last Friday and to celebrate his birthday he was invited to Colonnades House for a tour of the facility and to meet a response officer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police Constable Warren Crowcroft showed Marshall inside the offices where his team are based and gave him the chance to sit inside a real police car.

Marshall, who loves all things police related, was given a special birthday treat.

Added the spokesman: “It's safe to say that Marshall's birthday treat went down a storm with the youngster who loves everything to do with the police.”

Marshall was born with Apert Syndrome, which is a genetic disorder that causes fusion of the bones in the skull, feet and hands.

Due to other medical complications, he also has a stomach peg and tracheostomy and he has already had to undergo numerous operations in his life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marshall's brother Stuart said: "PC Crowcroft really made Marshall's day and he hasn't stopped talking about meeting him.

Marshall got to sit inside a police car on his birthday.

"He has been telling all his friends he knows a police officer and about how he got to sit in a real police car. It really did make his day and I know he loved every minute of it."

Temporary Detective Sergeant Ian Jefferies, from the Protecting Vulnerable People (PVP) team, said: "It was lovely to see the smile on Marshall's face and I know PC Crowcroft loved showing him the ropes and inside the police car.

"He's such a cheerful and courageous little boy and it was our pleasure to create this special memory for him."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Apert Syndrome is characterised by deformities of the skull, face, teeth, and limbs and can occur in one out of every 65,000 to 88,000 births.

To contact South Yorkshire Police, call 101 or 999 in an emergency.