Young footballers don odd socks to raise cash for Doncaster woman with Huntington's Disease

Young footballers from across Doncaster donned odd socks as part of a fundraising drive for their coach’s wife who has a degenerative neurological condition.
By Darren Burke
Published 4th Mar 2024, 16:16 GMT
Players from the Elite FC Academy sported their odd socks in a special fund raising event in aid of the Huntington’s Disease Association.

Club coach, Tony Mee’s wife Sally, was diagnosed with the illness in 2013 and now requires full time care so and he registered the club to take part in the event.

He has already raised over £10,000 for the charity through various events and has written a football coaching book which donates all royalties to the charity also.

Young footballers from Doncaster raised cash for the Huntington's Disease Association.Young footballers from Doncaster raised cash for the Huntington's Disease Association.
During the last week in February, the club encouraged all players and coaches to wear odd socks at training and make donations, which currently stand at £395.

Huntington’s Disease is often described as like having MND, MS & Alzheimer’s all at the same time and there is currently no cure for the illness.

Tony will be undertaking a 100 mile cycle ride in June in order to raise further funds and awareness of the illness which affects around 8,000 people in the UK.

Sally now needs total care which he and his daughters provide with the help of a personal assistant who comes in 24 hours per week.

Players from Elite Academy raised cash for their coach's wife.Players from Elite Academy raised cash for their coach's wife.
Tony is continually raising funds for the charity and you can donate to his campaign HERE

You can find out more about the Huntington’s Disease Association and its work through the charity’s website, which you can visit HERE

