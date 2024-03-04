Young footballers don odd socks to raise cash for Doncaster woman with Huntington's Disease

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Players from the Elite FC Academy sported their odd socks in a special fund raising event in aid of the Huntington’s Disease Association.

Club coach, Tony Mee’s wife Sally, was diagnosed with the illness in 2013 and now requires full time care so and he registered the club to take part in the event.

He has already raised over £10,000 for the charity through various events and has written a football coaching book which donates all royalties to the charity also.

During the last week in February, the club encouraged all players and coaches to wear odd socks at training and make donations, which currently stand at £395.

Huntington’s Disease is often described as like having MND, MS & Alzheimer’s all at the same time and there is currently no cure for the illness.

Tony will be undertaking a 100 mile cycle ride in June in order to raise further funds and awareness of the illness which affects around 8,000 people in the UK.

Sally now needs total care which he and his daughters provide with the help of a personal assistant who comes in 24 hours per week.

Tony is continually raising funds for the charity and you can donate to his campaign HERE