Young Doncaster woman to walk marathon in memory of mum lost to cancer

Frankie Turnbull, who was still a teenager when her mum Juliet died of cancer two years ago, will be taking on The MoonWalk London later this year in aid of breast cancer charity Walk The Walk.

Frankie from Belton will be among thousands of women and men wearing brightly decorated bras walking 26.2 miles through the streets of London at midnight.

Frankie cared for her mum during her devastating illness and even helped carry the coffin at her funeral.

And despite everything that’s happened, Frankie says that she hasn’t let her mum’s death beat her and she isn’t angry with life and will be walking in her mum’s memory, to help support people with breast and other cancers.

Here, in her own, words, is Frankie’s emotional story.

“I lost my mum Juliet to cancer two years ago when I was only 19.

"I cared for her during her illness and even helped carry the coffin at her funeral.

Frankie says she doesn't feel bitter and angry about her mum's death.

"Despite everything that’s happened, I haven’t let it beat me and I’m not angry with life.

"I’ll be walking the Full Moon (26.2 miles) in mum’s memory at this year’s MoonWalk London, organised by breast cancer charity Walk the Walk, to help support people with breast and other cancers.

“Mum was a single parent to me and my younger sister, when she was diagnosed with a very rare form of cancer which affects the “smooth” muscles in the hollow organs of the body, including the intestines, stomach, bladder and blood vessels.

“Mum’s problems started with a fibroid – she was adamant that there was something seriously wrong with her, but her doctor wouldn’t remove the fibroid, even though it was the size of a baby’s head.

Juliet lost her battle to cancer two years ago.

"He said that any surgery would leave an unnecessary scar.

"Mum took the advice she was given, but then the fibroid subsequently ruptured and her rare cancer was discovered hiding behind it. Her oncologist explained that the cancer was so rare, only one in five million people are diagnosed with it.

“I was 17 years old and more or less became “mum” for a while, to not only my own mother, but to my nan (who had dementia) and my younger sister Indiana.

"I cooked tea every night and cleared up after them.

Juliet left behind daughters Indiana and Frankie following her death.

"Sometimes, I had to stay up all night with mum because she was so poorly. I gave her a midnight massage or rubbed her back if she needed me too.

"I would often have to take her temperature and change her bedding during the night, if she was sweating badly.

"Occasionally, there’d be a scare in the middle of the night and we’d have to call an ambulance.

"Mum’s friends Samantha and Natalie came and helped too. They obviously had their own families and jobs, but it was good to know they were there.

"Mum had chemotherapy and radiotherapy, but they didn’t work unfortunately.

"We were told that she had maybe five years to live at best, but sadly she only lived for around 18 months.

Juliet with her daughters Frankie and Indiana.

"My nan passed away in November 2021, just four months before mum, on 10 February 2022. I’d just turned 19 and mum was only 40, which is no age at all.

“I had to plan and pay for mum’s funeral on my own - at the time, I was saving up for a mortgage, so was able to use some of the money I’d saved.

"Planning the funeral was very hard, but when it’s your own mum, you just do it!

"The way I look at it, mum cared for me when I was younger, and I was caring for her in return. It was a very emotional moment, when I helped carry my mum’s coffin into the church, alongside my sister, Indiana.

“I was obviously incredibly sad after mum died, but I didn’t want to live the rest of my life feeling sad and bitter.

"Another fabulous friend – Sally Young, a former work colleague – asked me if I’d like to join her to take on the Virtual MoonWalk London (also organised by breast cancer charity Walk the Walk), just three months after mum died. Doing all the training to walk 26.2 miles helped occupy my mind a little and was a real focus.

“On the day of our Virtual MoonWalk, we walked from Scarborough to Beeford – it definitely wasn’t easy, but I was determined to see it through.

"I got blisters and Sally told me that it was fine to stop if I wanted to, but I remembered how much pain mum had been in during her final months and my pain was simply no comparison to what she went through.

"She was allergic to a number of the main drugs, so the doctors struggled to find suitable pain relief for her. I kept going and completed my Virtual MoonWalk, which was a huge achievement.

“I’m very excited to be taking part in The MoonWalk London again this year, but this time in person!

"I’ll be joined by Sally Young, Susan Bampfylde and Angela Penaluna.

"I’m really looking forward to coming to the capital – I’m expecting the night to be incredibly empowering with a fantastic atmosphere.

"I’ll be looking around, knowing that for so many people taking part, breast cancer or other cancers will have had an impact on them in some way.

"Our team will be wearing decorated bras – Walk the Walk’s trademark. It just had to be done – the funkier the bras, the better!

“I want to raise as much money as possible for the cause – I’ve bought some of Walk the Walk’s special “bra pins” which we’re selling in my boyfriend’s cash and carry shop.

"I’ve also made some hampers, which will be raffled.

"And I’m going to raise money through a Guess the Name of the Bear competition, for one pound a go.

"I’m working on lots of different ideas!

"I know that Walk the Walk is a breast cancer charity, but that a lot of the money they raise benefits patients living with cancer of any type and that means so much. It’s a wonderful charity.

“I can’t help but feel that mum’s cancer could have been diagnosed much sooner than it was, so I’d encourage everyone to simply listen to their body – we all know our own body better than anyone else.

"Don’t be scared of asking for a second opinion, if you feel that something is wrong.

"Above all, keep checking yourself – including your breasts of course. Don’t be afraid of getting a mammogram or maybe a smear test. Put your health first – your health is your wealth.

“I’d also encourage people to not let what has happened to them during their life make them angry – or change their outlook.

"You can’t let it beat you – don’t let it make you feel sad and bitter.

"I always think that there are other people much worse off than me. There are so many people who have lost loved ones to breast and other cancers. We’re all in the same boat.

“I’m still only 21 years old but feel lucky and happy to be here – I can still do wonderful things with my life, like taking part in The MoonWalk.

"Mum always said to us “be kind and caring” and now that she’s gone, I just want to do something kind and be like her. I want to continue making an impact in her memory”.