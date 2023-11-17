Young Doncaster footballers set for gruelling charity walk in aid of hospice

Young footballers from Doncaster are set to head out on a gruelling ten mile charity walk.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Youngsters from Armthorpe Welfare U12s will take on the sponsored walk tomorrow (Saturday) with the aim of raising £1,500 for the city’s St John’s Hospice.

Players will brave the autumnal weather to walk from the club’s ground in Armthorpe to the hospice in Balby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A club spokesman said: “St Johns Hospice is an organisation that runs largely on donations only.

Young footballers will be taking on the charity walk in aid of St John's Hospice.

“After personally experiencing this service and the benefits its brings to end of life, care it is a truly worthy cause.

“You never know if you will need this service in the future for a loved one, so let’s do all we can to make it worthwhile.”

All funds raised will be used to enhance the patient environment and improve patient services such as garden areas so that users and their families can enjoy time outside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other examples will be to use funds to purchase new medical devices and new furniture for consultation rooms.

The spokesman added: “With this is mind, our U12 junior football team will be doing a 10 mile sponsored walk with all proceeds going to St Johns Hospice.

"We will start at our home ground at Shaw Wood Academy and finish at St Johns Hospice in Balby.

“From all at Armthorpe Welfare U12 blues, we thank you for your support. If you can give a little please do.”