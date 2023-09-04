Young Doncaster dog-lover raises hundreds of pounds for homeless hounds
Lucca Basi completed a 24-mile bike ride pushing off from Cusworth Hall and following the Transpennine Trail to Wath, before heading back to the Hall for a well-earned rest.
Lucca decided to raise money for Dogs Trust, the UK’s largest dog welfare charity which has a rehoming centre in Leeds, after seeing an advert which highlighted the fact that thousands of dogs don’t have families of their own.
He said: “When I saw the advert it made me really sad. I love dogs and so I wanted to help them as much as I could.
“I visited Dogs Trust Leeds just before doing the bike ride and it was brilliant. I saw what it takes to look after so many dogs every day and we met some absolutely gorgeous dogs. It really made me want to do my best for them.”
Lucca has raised almost £700 for Dogs Trust and his cousins Emily and Rylie Kidd and aunty, Lizzie Kidd, turned it into a family affair for four-legged friends by holding a second-hand book sale at Dearne Fire Station’s Open Day on the same day, which provided a welcome half-way stop off for Lucca whose family and friends were on hand to cheer him on his way.
Sean Daly, Supporter Relations Officer at Dogs Trust Leeds, said: “Lucca is a lovely young boy and it was a pleasure to give him a tour of Dogs Trust Leeds. The fact that he gave up his Bank Holiday to raise money for us is brilliant.
“We rely on our supporters to help us make sure we can give our dogs everything they need whilst they are waiting to find their forever homes and thanks to supporters like Lucca, we know we can give them the best of everything from treats to training and special days out to comfy beds to relax on when the day’s adventures are over.”
To find out more about the dogs waiting for their forever homes at Dogs Trust, please go to www.dogstrust.org.uk