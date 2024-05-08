Young Doncaster chef picked to represent UK at culinary equivalent of Olympics

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Oska Ready, who works at Doncaster’s DN1 restaurant, will take on the world’s best in the world culinary arts final which will be held in France.

WorldSkills Lyon 2024, which will take place from 10-15 September, hosts over 1,500 young people from 65 countries, who will compete in 62 different skill disciplines.

A spokesperson for DN1 said: “World Skills is a massive event, a coming together of the finest young talent from across the globe attracting over 250,000 visitors.”

Doncaster chef Oska Ready will represent the UK at the prestigious tournament in France. (Photo: Doncaster College).

The world event leader board across the skill sets has been dominated by the likes of China, Korea, Switzerland, France, Germany with UK gaining ground and jumping up to 10th position in 2022

The DN1 spokesperson added: “We have high hopes for Oska to achieve a podium position in the world finals in Lyon in September.

Oska was chosen for the UK squad during a two year period where he has competed with hundreds of other competitors across the UK on a series of culinary disciplines.

Each level of the competition has seen him go from strength to strength and he beat students from some of the leading culinary colleges and finest restaurants to be ultimately singled out to be the UK’s brightest star.

"This achievement is a first for Doncaster and reflects highly on the college and the city - not only has Oska trained at Doncaster College he continues to work as a key member of the team here at DN1 in the heart of the city a stones throw from the college,” the spokesman added.

“To have a representative who is here in the beating heart of this small team at DN1 is incredible - Oska competed against and was chosen ahead of chefs from Michelin star restaurants including from Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant 1890 at the Savoy.

“Oska is not only a talented chef he has precision and personality to see this all the way to the top.

“We would like to add that winners who strive to reach the podium do so with trainers, mentors, supporters, a network surrounding them to lift them to their highest potential, the team here at DN1 devoted to just that - Oska is mentored from the world skills angle by the highly accomplished Sean Owens.”

Oska will remain with the team at the fine dining DN1 for evening services and will be producing items for the deli counters for purchase to takeaway in order to hone his pastry skills.

"This will give you a chance to come into the deli and buy ready to eat products created by Oska,” added the spokesperson.

“On Friday and Saturdays lunchtimes he will be returning to the market to the sushi bar to concentrate on his Asian food and fish skills.”

His travels prior to Lyon will take him to Shanghai, Canada and Switzerland for more culinary preparation.

“Needless to say - please do not try to book for the week of the 10-15th of September – we will be Lyon supporting our boy!”