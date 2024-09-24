Young Doncaster author pens new collection of chilling and twisted thriller stories

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A young Doncaster author has penned a new collection of short stories – packed with chilling thrills and spills.

Dark Mysteries of Fate by Stainforth writer Tiffany Hepworth is already winning rave reviews and she said: “It is a short story collection which contains three mystery, thriller and science fiction tales to send your mind spiralling into new realities.”

Writing books since the age of nine, the novel is her third book and she added: “I want people to know that even with mental health issues, you can achieve anything if you put your mind to it.”

Scarlet tells the story of a private investigator who must embark on the deadliest journey of her life when she finds herself in Ridgebrooke, a village that cannot be found on any map.

As dark truths unfold and the impossible happens, will Scarlet find herself trapped in the mysterious village forever? Or will she find a way to change her fate?

The After World is about Kalina, lucky to be one of only 354 survivors when the Earth's ozone layer collapses.

She goes to great lengths to protect what is left of humanity but will the new world hierarchy be worth living in and can the spirits of the past help to save them?

Meanwhile, You Must Survive, sees a retail assistant finding herself on a vintage pullman train in an abandoned train station.

She soon realises that she has been forced into a deadly situation where she must use logic and mind games to survive, but who keeps leaving her clues?

Against all odds, she must survive above everyone, but why?

Tiffany, a horror, mystery, science fiction, thriller and crime author made her debut at 19 years old and has been writing gripping page turners with violent twists ever since.

She prides herself in writing original stories full of cliff hangers and gory descriptions.

The book has already received a string of five star reviews on book website GoodReads