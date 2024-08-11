"You have made us feel safe and welcome:" Immigrant's open letter to Doncaster after UK riots

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An immigrant has written of their “heartfelt thanks to Doncaster,” saying they have been made to feel “safe and welcome” in the city following recent UK wide anti-immigration riots.

The writer of the anonymous post, which has been widely shared, has thanked the people of the city telling them: “I am very happy here – your compassion and humanity mean the world to me.”

The post, shared on Facebook and headed “A Heartfelt Thanks to Doncaster” was shared in the wake of widespread riots and disorder in towns and cities across Britain, including an attempted arson attack on a South Yorkshire asylum seeker hotel.

More than 50 police officers were injured after a rampaging mob pelted them with bricks, beer cans and fireworks outside the Holiday Inn Express at Manvers, Wath on Sunday afternoon.

An anonymous immigrant has praised the people of Doncaster for their support and compassion.

A blazing bin was pushed up against the building in an attempt to set it on fire and some demonstrators broke through police lines to force their way into the building.

The emotional post, published in full reads:

“I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude to the people of Doncaster.

"Recent events across the UK have left many feeling unsettled and anxious, but here in Doncaster, you have made us feel safe and welcomed.

"In a time when chaos seemed to be the norm, this community stood out as a beacon of peace and humanity.

"It felt like we were living in a different world, where kindness and compassion prevailed.

“It was a dream of mine to move to this beautiful country.

"Like many, I had the option to migrate to places like Australia, Canada, or Germany, but the UK had always captured my imagination.

"I was inspired by the charm and culture I had seen in films and had longed to make this my home.

"I worked hard, studied diligently, and saved every penny to pursue a Master’s degree in the UK—an aspiration shared by many.

"The journey was not easy; it cost me around £30,000 just for the visa and fees.

“After my studies, I was fortunate enough to secure a job as a software engineer, but the financial commitments continued.

"Each year, I paid the application fees, ranging from £719 to £1,639 depending on the circumstances.

"There was also the healthcare surcharge, usually £1,035 per year, and the need to have at least £1,270 in savings to support myself upon arrival.

"All my savings were invested in this dream, and I left behind my family and friends because of my love for this country.

“Some might say that the potential for higher earnings makes it worthwhile, but like everyone else, I pay taxes, rent, and other living expenses.

"In fact, I earned more in my previous situation, but I chose to be here because of the people — the warmth, the kindness, and the sense of community. Despite the challenges, I have been, and still am, very happy here.

“However, the recent events have been concerning, leaving me feeling a bit insecure.

"But the support and solidarity shown by the people of Doncaster have reassured me. You have reminded me why I chose this place as my home. I want to thank each and every one of you for standing with us.

"Your compassion and humanity mean the world to me.”

“With heartfelt thanks and love to you all.”

In response, one poster replied: “I have been feeling anxious and unsettled and dissapointed in my country.. This post has filled my day with light and hope.. Thank you I'm so proud of Doncaster, it seems like it's been setting the example in all this chaos and hate.”

Another posted: “People are quick to judge Donny and love to point out it's bad bits but I'm proud of us for not joining in!”

And another added: “I’ve always said Doncaster is one of the most friendliest places to be and so many people from other towns/cities/countries have said the same!

"Proud to be Donny born and bred and so lovely to see a positive post where people say they feel welcomed and part of the community here.”