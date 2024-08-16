Yorkshire Wildlife Park's two newest cheetahs are boys and the search is on to name them
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The cat is out of the bag at Doncaster’s Yorkshier Wildlife Park, their two new adorable cheetah cubs are both boys.
And now the visitor attraction is looking to name then little ones.
Suggestions can be made by visiting https://bit.ly/YWPNameOurCheetahCubs
The two names with the most votes will be chosen for the playful pair.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.