2 . March - Polar Bears living it up

"A cold, wintery snap had us all wrapping up, but the park’s polar bears were in their element and made the most of the snow. The park’s eight bears have the run of Project Polar and are the largest group in the world. The park continues to be at the forefront of polar bear conservation as melting ice from climate change reduces their habitat and ability to hunt and sustain families." Image by Acquire Images, Yorkshire Wildlife Park. Photo: Acquire Images