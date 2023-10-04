Yorkshire Wildlife Park: Simba the rescued lion has sadly passed away of age-related health issues

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Simba, one of 13 lions that had been rescued by Yorkshire Wildlife Park, lost his battle with ongoing age-related health issues at the age of 14.

A spokesman said: “Simba was just one of 13 amazing Lions YWP rescued and whose legacy will continue for years to come. Rest in peace Simba.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Devastated fans and visitors to the park have paid tribute to the lion, describing him as 'majestic' and one of the 'highlights of our visits'.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simba who sadly passed away yesterday.

The big cat was one of 13 lions who came to the park in 2010 after being rescued from Oradea Zoo in Romania where they were living in tiny concrete pens.

A public appeal raised £150,000 to bring the animals over.