Yorkshire Wildlife Park: Simba the rescued lion has sadly passed away of age-related health issues
Simba, one of 13 lions that had been rescued by Yorkshire Wildlife Park, lost his battle with ongoing age-related health issues at the age of 14.
A spokesman said: “Simba was just one of 13 amazing Lions YWP rescued and whose legacy will continue for years to come. Rest in peace Simba.”
Devastated fans and visitors to the park have paid tribute to the lion, describing him as 'majestic' and one of the 'highlights of our visits'.
The big cat was one of 13 lions who came to the park in 2010 after being rescued from Oradea Zoo in Romania where they were living in tiny concrete pens.
A public appeal raised £150,000 to bring the animals over.
