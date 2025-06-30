A rescue of three lions stranded in war-torn Ukraine is being launched to bring them to the safety of award-winning Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stricken Oleg, Rafael and Shanti are currently in a Rescue and Rehabilitation centre in Kyiv. The youngsters are thought be about nine months old.

Oleg was rescued as a cub from private owners who fled the Sumy region during the escalation of war. He was raised by humans but longs for connections with other lions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Siblings Rafael and Shanti were found in the Kharkiv region next to their dying mother, a lioness who had been abandoned in a private menagerie and starved.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park rescuing three lions stranded in war-torn Ukraine to bring them to safety in Doncaster.

Now The WildLife Foundation, the charity based at the park, is launching an appeal to fund their rescue and facilitate the 2000 mile journey which will bring the trio of lions to Doncaster – their new forever home.

It is the third rescue undertaken by Yorkshire Wildlife Park which has previously seen 17 lions brought to Lion Country, the seven-acre habitat comprised of three specially designed reserves.

Director of Animals, Charlotte MacDonald, revealed: “We are delighted to be able to support another lion rescue and save these beautiful lions who have not had the best start in life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Oleg and Rafael and Shanti will meet for the first time to live in a proper pride-like setting for the first time.

“Oleg currently lives alone and so we are looking forward to introducing him to the others.

“Rafael and Shanti survived against all odds and are now inseparable, gentle and curious around people.

“They will live safely together in their new home in Yorkshire.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This exciting news comes after the upsetting announcement of the passing of Carla and Crystal, the two remaining Romanian lions from the original rescue back in 2010.

Their health was slowly deteriorating, and the decision was made to allow them to quietly pass together in peace.

Their rescue won international accolades for saving 13 lions from horrific conditions in Romania and giving them a new home in Yorkshire.

The success of this encouraged the park to take on a second lion rescue in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aysa and her cubs, Emi, Santa and Teddi, now nearly three years old, travelled over 2,000 miles across six countries from Poland after being abandoned in the Donetsk region of Ukraine. During the Russian invasion many animals were left alone with no food, water, or shelter and were terrified by the bombing. They are thriving in Lion Country.

YWP CEO John Minion said: “We are looking forward to welcoming the new lions to the park and are proud to be rescuing lions for the third time.”

Trustee Cheryl Williams said: “We’re extremely proud of our previous rescues, and it is rewarding to see all of the lions settle into their home in Yorkshire

“We hope Oleg, Rafael and Shanti will enjoy the quality of life they deserve here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re really grateful for all donations. However big or small, they make a huge difference to animals around the world and our rescues would not have been possible without the support.”

To donate to The WildLife Foundation, visit: http://easydonate.org/LIORESC3 or

To donate £1, text LIORESC3 to 70201 To donate £3, text LIORESC3 to 70331 To donate £5, text LIORESC3 to 70970 To donate £10, text LIORESC3 to 70191