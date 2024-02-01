Yorkshire Wildlife Park lioness Julie put to sleep suffering age-related illnesses
Yorkshire Wildlife Park announced this afternoon the sad news that its lioness Julie had to be put to sleep after suffering from age-related illnesses.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A spokesman said: “We would like you to join us in celebrating the life of Julie who was peacefully put to sleep surrounded by her animal rangers this morning.
“Julie has recently been contending with progressive age-related illnesses and after careful consideration, the team made the difficult decision to put Julie to sleep.
“Julie was a much loved individual and will be missed by all of us at YWP.
"We welcome you to share your fond memories of Julie, who was one of our original Lions rescued from Romania back in 2009.”