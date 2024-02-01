Yorkshire Wildlife Park lioness Julie put to sleep suffering age-related illnesses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A spokesman said: “We would like you to join us in celebrating the life of Julie who was peacefully put to sleep surrounded by her animal rangers this morning.

“Julie has recently been contending with progressive age-related illnesses and after careful consideration, the team made the difficult decision to put Julie to sleep.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Julie was a much loved individual and will be missed by all of us at YWP.