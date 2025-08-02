Yorkshire Wildlife Park is celebrating a Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award win as it gears up for a busy summer of fun.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The prestigious recognition places the park in the top 10% of listings of things to do worldwide, based on positive reviews from millions of travellers.

Visitors praised the park for providing the opportunity to come almost face-to-face with some of the world’s most endangered species, as well as its impressive live entertainment on offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CEO of Yorkshire Wildlife Park, John Minion, said: “We’re proud to be recognised by Tripadvisor and excited to welcome visitors for another unforgettable summer.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park is celebrating a Tripadvisor Traveller's Choice Award win as it gears up for a busy summer of fun.

“We’re well known for our famous animals and innovative reserves and habitats but it is even better this summer with a programme of events including an after-hours event and the Wild Live concerts. The big stars of the summer are our three lion cubs who are causing mayhem with the pride out in Lion Country.”

The award was announced as the park kicked off a packed summer season of entertainment, animal encounters and family-friendly fun and is hot on the heels of YWP gaining an outstanding 93% in the Visit England accreditation last month.

Guests can explore the park into the evening at Night Out at the Zoo, a unique after-hours sunset safari event being held on 16th August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From 4 until 8pm, visitors can also expect to enjoy tantalising shows from stilt walkers, costumed characters, acrobatics from Tanzania’s high-energy Bongo Warriors, as well as fire and dance shows. Even an orangutan on a bike makes an appearance - all set to a new Jungle Boogie soundtrack.

The cooler evening hours also offer a rare chance to see many of the animals who like to come out at their most active including the hyena and elusive anteaters.

Among the park’s highlights include new arrivals Jabari (Swahili for brave), Felix (Latin for happy), and Nala (Swahili for gift), the trio of lion cubs who were finally introduced to their wider family in Lion Country, months after being born in April.

Born to lioness Aysa, who was rescued from war-torn Ukraine in 2024, the playful cubs have quickly become a visitor favourite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests can also catch a glimpse of the world’s rarest big cat - the Amur Leopard – as two new cubs can be seen in their den at Leopard Heights on live camera via a screen.

The following weekend marks the return of Wild Live Concerts, starting on Saturday, 23rd August with Taylor Swift tribute act Taylor Fever. ABBA-favourites Björn Again follow on Sunday, 24th, before TikTok and Eurovision sensation, Sam Ryder, joined by Aston Merrygold and The Wanted 2.0, headline on Saturday, 30th.

Classical star Russell Watson closes the series on Sunday, 31st August, opening his 25th Anniversary Tour.

All concert tickets include day entry to the park.

For those wanting to extend their adventure, the Hex Wildlife Hotel, which won a Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award for the second year running, is offering a Summer Saver package. This includes an overnight stay, one day’s free park entry, and breakfast at Wilds Café Bistro.

The offer is valid for stays between 27th June-8th September with promo code SUMMER. Select rooms even overlook the maned wolf reserve, one of South America’s most incredible species.