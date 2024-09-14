Yorkshire Wildlife Park: Doncaster attraction named one of UK's Instagram hotspots

Doncaster’s Yorkshire Wildlife Park has been named as one of the UK’s best social media hotspots.

VistaPrint analysed over 40 of the UK’s very best landmarks – and the Yorkshire Wildlife Park was one of the most snapped places in the county.

The firm, the expert print and design partner to millions of small businesses and customers around the world, analysed the number of Instagram hashtags relating to a variety of famous UK landmarks and attractions.

And York Minster was the most photographed landmark in Yorkshire.

Over 40 locations were analysed across the whole of the UK and famous attractions in London, Salisbury, Edinburgh and Newcastle made the top 10.

Landmarks in Cumbria, Lancashire and Wales joined some of Yorkshire's very best tourist attractions in the top 20.

The Top Five most photographed Yorkshire landmarks based on Instagram hashtags:

York Minster is the most snapped landmark in Yorkshire. It has been hashtagged 218,000 times on Instagram.

Whitby Abbey finished just behind the cathedral with 188,000 Instagram hashtags making it Yorkshire’s second most photographed landmark and Yorkshire Sculpture Park was comfortably third with 111,000 hashtags.

When compared to the rest of the UK, the majority of Yorkshire’s attractions finished comfortably inside the top 20. York Minster finished 11th with Whitby Abbey close behind in 12th, while the Sculpture Park and the Yorkshire Wildlife Park finished 16th and 17th respectively.

Sabine Léveiller, VP Marketing Europe at VistaPrint commented: “Whether it’s with a professional camera or your smartphone, we have all become memory makers.

"At VistaPrint, we want to help users’ experience as much as possible by providing the best items to print their favourite places and travel memories, from custom photo books to all kinds of wall art, mugs or even luggage tags, so that these moments can last a lifetime. The possibilities are endless, you just need to find what inspires you the most.”

Travel photography expert Rory Watson, when speaking to Evan Evans, provides some insight into how to get the best photos possible using just your phone.

He commented: “Timing is key. Aim to arrive in the morning to enhance your photos with softer, more flattering morning light.

“Setting yourself up for success is also important. Use grid lines, accessible through your phone’s camera settings, to divide the landmark into thirds and experiment with different angles to get a well-balanced frame.

“You can even include some foreground interest to add a little extra depth to your shots. You don’t need to get the whole landmark in shot for a great photo – get up close and try experimenting with some more abstract frames. This can help especially when there are lots of tourists around your location.”

For more information about VistaPrint’s photobooks, visit: https://www.vistaprint.co.uk/photo-gifts/photo-books.