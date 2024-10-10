Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Yorkshire Wildlife Park is celebrating another conservation landmark with the arrival of a litter of rare Bush Dog puppies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mum Belle gave birth in July and, along with male Gaston, has been nurturing the pups, in the Atlantic Reserve at the award-winning park.

Bush Dogs, which are native to South America, are the smallest wild pack-hunting dogs and are listed as Near Threatened by international observers as their numbers are rapidly dwindling. The pups, two male and two female, have yet to be named.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were very excited to welcome the litter as we continue our mission in conservation,” said Dr Charlotte McDonald, Animal Director at the 175-acre park at Auckley, near Doncaster.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park is celebrating another conservation landmark with the arrival of a litter of rare Bush Dog puppies.

Belle, five-years-old, and two-year-old Gaston were introduced at the park in November and the pair quickly bonded.

"On the 5th of July rangers reported that Belle had given birth to a litter of puppies overnight,” added Dr McDonald. "The pups stayed safely tucked away in the den for weeks and Gaston and Belle have done an amazing job of caring for them. Belle spent most of her time in the den, while Gaston could be seen guarding the entrance."

"Now the pups regularly explore the enclosure and have bonded with the rest of the pack. They are becoming bolder and bolder – much to the delight of visitors.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bush Dogs live in family groups of up to 12 and build strong family bonds by sleeping close to each other, hunting together, feeding without squabbling and moving closely as a pack.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park is celebrating another conservation landmark with the arrival of a litter of rare Bush Dog puppies.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park puts conservation at the heart of all its activities and visitors are guaranteed an unrivalled walk-through experience coming almost face-to -ace with some of the world's most beautiful and rare species including Amur Tigers and Leopards, Giraffes, Black Rhinos and Polar Bears.