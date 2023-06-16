Yorkshire Water issues warning and urges people to stay away from reservoirs

The Royal Life Saving Society’s awareness week runs from 17-24 June, aims to encourage people to enjoy water safely and encourages parents, schools, leisure centres and communities to educate young people to help them stay safe around water.

Anne Reed, social value and education manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “Swimming isn’t just a critical lifesaving skill, it’s a skill that opens up a lifetime of fun and adventure. The UK’s beautiful waterways should be places where everyone feels at ease, and can take pleasure from their surroundings, whatever their age, whatever their activity level.

“Cold water can be a killer and we'd like to start to raising awareness of water safety from a young age.

People are being warned to stay away from open water.

"Tragically, we have already seen a number of open-water fatalities in our region this year.

"To support Drowning Prevention Week, we are holding a series of water safety live events specifically tailored to different age groups from Early Years to Key Stage 4.

"Aligning to Swim England’s water safety messaging, we’ll explain how students can help keep themselves and their friends safe, endorse messaging about where to find safe places to swim, and explain in detail why there are hidden dangers in open water areas such as rivers, reservoirs, canals and seas, and that algae in the water can cause rashes and stomach upsets.”

The session for Key Stage 3 and 4 students will be delivered in partnership with the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and the RNLI.

The live events will provide information on the potential increased risk of being near water with peers, for older students including elements of peer pressure, risk taking, alcohol and drugs, and students will receive details on how to look after their friends and help ensure they stay safe.