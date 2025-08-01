Yorkshire Day 2025: Doncaster man pens proud Yorkshireman poem

By Darren Burke
Published 1st Aug 2025, 09:21 BST
A Doncaster man has penned a special poem to mark this year’s Yorkshire Day.

Stephen C Hamilton of Mexborough has written Proud To be A Yorkshire Man – and here’s his poem in full

We danced at Conisbrough Castle, kissed by the River Don,

We set sail upon the water, my true love and I, for fun.

Today is Yorkshire Day.
Today is Yorkshire Day.

Onward toward Sprotbrough, much beauty to be seen, this land here in Yorkshire, Is fit for any king or queen.

There goes a kingfisher, a water rat and vole, near the bank is a rabbit, dashing down his hole.

The swallows are swooping over, the sheep upon the land,

I am proud to be a Yorkshire man, and on a day like this is grand.

Sparkling flowing waters, a beautiful afternoon, destined for the Boat Inn, we arrive there very soon.

Cyclists pass on the towpath, ramblers walk on by,

Anglers fishing along the river bank,

Under a cloudless, sunny sky.

Queues at the riverside cabin,

The ice-cream merchants sell their treats,

Lollipops and ice-cream,

With the occasional packs of sweets.

The Boat Inn staff welcome us, Yorkshire tea is served with our meal.

A menu of tasty dishes,

This gives the Boat Inn appeal.

Now we give our praise to the Lord,

For guiding us through this heavenly day. For the enlightening river journey,

And for showing us the way.

They say Yorkshire is God's own county,

It is our Eden, a garden to tend. Our own little piece of heaven, That awaits our journey's end.

