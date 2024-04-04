Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This exciting event is the highlight in the charity's month-long 'Yellow Yorkshire' awareness campaign, which is in its tenth year, aiming to raise crucial funds for the life-saving services it provides.

The Yellow Yorkshire Race Festival promises a day of exhilarating horse racing, delicious food and drink, and entertainment. With only 500 tickets available, through the charity’s website, racegoers can secure their spot on the night with as little as £10 donation, offering a savings of over 50 per cent on the gate admission.

On the day, the racecourse will be enhanced with vibrant yellow décor, including a customised, one of a kind, YAA themed horse rug which will be displayed on the iconic Double Trigger statue. Additionally, YAA yellow banners and signage, will help to transform the racecourse into a sea of yellow to symbolising Doncaster’s solidarity with Yorkshire Air Ambulance's Yellow Yorkshire campaign and vital missions.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance set to turn Doncaster Racecourse yellow at charity race festival.

Attendees can enhance their experience with the Hospitality Package – an Exclusive Royal Box Experience. This comprehensive package offers a range of benefits including a three-course meal, race card, dedicated YAA hosts, private bar facilities, and a secluded balcony for optimal race viewing.

Community Fundraising Manager for West and South Yorkshire, Vickie Cowan, said: "I am thrilled to see the enthusiasm and support from our local community for the Yellow Yorkshire race night. Events like these not only bring people together for a day of fun and excitement but also play a crucial role in raising the funds needed to keep our life-saving service operational.

"Yorkshire Air Ambulance receives no government funding and relies almost entirely on donations – we simply couldn’t help the growing number of people who need us, without the support and generosity of our loyal supporters - we look forward to seeing you all at the racecourse!"

Yorkshire Air Ambulance also extends its gratitude to local businesses sponsoring the evenings races, including Park Lodge Shooting School, The Lister Arms Malham, Brewin Dolphin, 5 Rise Contractors and Bentley Drains, who are all directly contributing to YAA’s cause and ensuring the race festival's success.

Mark Edwards, Sales Manager for the North at Arena Racing, expressed his enthusiasm for supporting Yorkshire Air Ambulance, stating: "It's been a pleasure working closely with Yorkshire Air Ambulance in the run-up to this racing event. We aspire to make a real difference with the funds raised and eagerly anticipate welcoming all of Yorkshire Air Ambulance's guests to Doncaster for an incredible night of horse racing and fundraising."