Yorkshire Adoption Agency (YAA) is looking forward to being part of the Doncaster Pride celebration.

Over one in five of all children are now adopted by members of LGBTQ+ communities and studies have shown that gay male couples spend more time in active play with their children on average than any other group.

Members of LGBTQ+ communities may also bring an understanding of children’s need to develop their own unique identities as many have

struggled to define their own.

Yorkshire Adoption Agency celebrate LGBTQ+ families with their Adopt With Pride campaign alongside their attendance at Doncaster Pride 2024.

A spokesman said: “Some people have worried that their child may be picked on. Our LGBTQ+ families tell us that their children do not experience discrimination. Families are nowadays wonderfully diverse and having two daddies, for example is usually simply accepted as part of the richness of family life.

YAA hugely value the love and support given by all LGBTQ+ families. It wants to make sure that members of the community, whether male, female, trans or non-binary, in a relationship or if single know that they are welcome to apply to adopt.

YAA adopters recently commented: “Me any my partner adopted two boys through YAA. As a same sex couple, the agency was always so welcoming to us and made us feel so comfortable. The adoption process can feel quite intrusive, but our social worker made the whole process such a pleasant experience. We would recommend YAA to anyone who’s looking to adopt no matter what your sexual orientation.”

Scott, a YAA adoptive parent said: “Being a gay male, growing up I presumed I’d never have kids but adopting was the best thing we have ever done. The rewards are so amazing. It’s hard work at times, as raising any child is, but the good easily outweighs the bad.”

Tor Docherty, who is the CEO at New Family Social said: “LGBTQ+ people have so much to offer as adoptive parents; strength, resilience and a strong community. Many children are waiting for a forever home and we want LGBTQ+ people to come forward as prospective adoptive parents. I’ve seen so many children find their families and thrive in loving, permanent LGBTQ+ homes.”

Another adopter commented: “If starting a family is something you have thought about then speak to YAA. They really do help, guide and support you all the way. Becoming Dad and Daddy to our 2 boys is brilliant and we are so lucky. They have made our family unit complete, and we all settled into everything quickly and naturally.”

Sue May, Agency Director at YAA said: “Pride is a celebration, and we fully intend to enjoy ourselves at the event, whether in the information marquee or walking around in our brightly coloured wigs chatting to people, hopefully in the sunshine!”