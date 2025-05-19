YMCA seeks Doncaster charity runners for London Marathon and Great North Run

The Doncaster branch of the YMCA is seeking charity runners to raise funds by taking part in the Great North Run and London Marathon.

There are two places available for each run and it will be the first time the Wood Street organisation has recruited runners to collect cash on its behalf.

The Great North Run 2025 will take place on 7 September 2025 from Newcastle city centre to South Shields and registration fee is £50 with a minimum fundraising goal of £300.

The TCS London Marathon 2026 will take place on Sunday 26 April 2026 with a registration fee of £100 and a fundraising goal with a minimum of £2,000.

People are also able to select YMCA Doncaster as their chosen charity if they've already secured a place in either run - they just need to inform their YMCA of their decision.

A spokesperson said: “YMCA Doncaster is an independent charity which has served the people of the city for over 160 years.

"Our current focus is on supporting our vulnerable young people as we believe that everyone, no matter who they are or where they're from, deserves the opportunity to reach their full potential.

"We currently provide supported accommodation for 30 young people aged 18-30; every resident is assigned a Youth Support Coach who helps them to develop the skills they need to live a successful and independent life. ”We also deliver a range of activities for children aged 5-16, with a focus on fostering a positive mental health; our current range includes arts and crafts, stop motion animation, and song writing.”

To apply, visit https://ymcadoncaster.org.uk/support-us/charity-runs/