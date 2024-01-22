Yellow weather warning: Storm Isha will continue to bring gale force winds until at least Wednesday.

There is a yellow weather warning still in place as Storm Isha will continue to bring gale force winds until at least Wednesday.

The Met Office said that strong winds continue across the region following the passage of Storm Isha, with gale force gusts across western high ground.

It will generally be a bright day with sunny spells, especially in the east, with blustery showers pushing in from the west. Maximum temperature 8°C.

Tonight there will be blustery showers and strong winds will slowly ease away through the evening, giving a dry and partly cloudy night. Cloud increasing from the west through the morning and it will be chilly with a minimum temperature of 3°C.

On Tuesday there will be a dry and cloudy start, with cloud thickening and winds strengthening once more ahead of a band of heavy rain moving in from the west, clearing later. Widespread gales are likely. Maximum temperature 13°C.