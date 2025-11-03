Wrestling academy set to open its doors in Doncaster

A long-established wresting academy is to open a brand new gym in Doncaster.

House of Pain, which has been running in Nottingham for the past two decades, has unveiled plans to open new premises in Doncaster.

Wrestler Paul “Stixx” Grint, who runs the academy, shared details on social media and wrote: “For the past 16 years – and five before under different names - the House of Pain Wrestling Academy has been at the forefront of wrestling training in the UK based out of our school in Nottingham.

“Now, It gives me great pleasure to announce the upcoming opening of our new Doncaster Academy where we can continue to train, motivate and nurture whoever walks through our doors.

Wrestler Paul "Stixx" Grint is opening a wrestling academy in Doncaster. (Photo: House Of Pain Wrestling).

“Trainers and timetables are to be announced, so watch this space for all the exciting news.”

The academy is aimed at people who want to follow wrestling as a career, a hobby, fun and exercise and socialising.

