World first in contemporary dance in Doncaster this weekend

A thrilling new dance production takes to Doncaster’s streets this weekend, for its world premiere.

Contemporary dance project Wasteland has been created to mark the twenty-fifth anniversary of the demolition of Grimethorpe Colliery, and 30 years since the rise of UK rave culture.

Choreographer Gary Clarke is behind the exciting yet deeply touching dance theatre - the eagerly-awaited sequel to his multi-award winning hit COAL.

Wasteland has its world premiere at Cast in Doncaster on May 15 and 16 and will then embark on a national tour throughout the year, with performances at Barnsley Civic on June 6, 7 and 8.

But before the opening night there’s a chance to get a glimpse of the show with a special free bite-size preview performance on Saturday, May 4, at Doncaster’s Wool Market between 1.30pm and 2.30pm.

Wasteland is based on Gary Clarke’s own experience of reaching maturity at the height of the rave movement.

He has also spent many hours interviewing former miners and with people who, like him, found escape through rave’s music and alternative sub culture.

It brings together Clarke's blistering physical dance language performed by a company of exceptional dancers - headed by COAL’s lead dancer Alistair Goldsmith - and a community cast of four non professional male singers.

With them on stage will be two brass musicians, specially selected for every venue from the 14 championship brass bands who made such a vital contribution to the success of COAL.

For more details, visit: wastelandtour.co.uk

For Cast tickets, call 01302 303 959 or visit www.castindoncaster.com

Photography By Joe Armitage